Dynamic and fresh new Virgin Hotels New Orleans opens in Warehouse District

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Virgin Hotels owner Richard Branson just got back from space and now, his new hotel is ready for blast off in New Orleans’ Warehouse District.

“It is exciting to work for a company that just went to space. I truly wanted to bring this hotel alive in the city with the people who know how to do it,” Cody Bertone, General Manager of Virgin Hotels New Orleans explained.

This dynamic hotel has a Library Coffee Shop, a restaurant, bar, and a lounge called the “Commons Club.”

Famous New Orleans Chef Alex Harrell is in charge of cooking up the southern cuisine with a Mediterranean flair, but that’s not all.

“Upstairs there’s a rooftop bar called the ‘Dreamboat.’ There is a rooftop pool and a bar which surrounds it, and amazing rooftop views of New Orleans,” he said.

‘Dreamboat’ will have live music and DJ’s and they will be programming events.

Virgin Hotels New Orleans features 238 guest rooms which they call “chambers,” along with two penthouse suites.

The rooms have all the latest technology. You don’t need a key card to enter the room, you can use your phone, and there is an LED vanity mirror when you first walk into the “chambers.”

Bertone said he’s very proud of the decor, and how beautiful the hotel really is. He said he is also very proud of his employees that he calls, “teammates.”

“We’ve invested a lot of time finding people that have been in the industry,” he said.

During the pandemic, their staff’s safety is top of mind.

“All of our teammates got $50 gift cards if they are vaccinated and if not we give them four hours of PTO so they can have time to do it,” Bertone said.

At this hotel, they want to take care of their team, so they can take care of their guests.

Even though this hotel feels out of this world, it still has a New Orleans vibe.

“It feels residential, it feels like home,” Bertone said.

For more information on Virgin Hotels New Orleans, click HERE.

The hotel is located at 550 Baronne Street.

Take a look at the LIVE Report from WGNO’s Kenny Lopez from the rooftop on the 13th floor on opening day: