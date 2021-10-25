Each state’s favorite Halloween candy, according to online shopping data

(NEXSTAR) – Which kinds of Halloween candy can you expect to get stuck in your molars this year? Well, it may depend on where you live.

A recent study from Candystore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in bulk shipments, is giving new insight into the most popular Halloween treats in each state, from the chocolate-covered coasts of California and Florida to the sweet-and-sour plains of Nebraska and South Dakota. As expected, most major candy brands are well represented, but at least a few surprising contenders appeared to perform “much better” than anticipated, according to the online retailer.

To come to this year’s findings, the analysts at Candystore.com drew on 14 years of sales data, focusing primarily on bulk candy sales in the months leading up to Halloween. This data, supplemented with statistics from major manufacturers and distributors, was then utilized to determine the most popular Halloween candies in America, as well as the three most popular candies in each state.

The country as a whole, according to the study, appears to prefer Reese’s Cups over all other brands. Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst and (perhaps surprisingly) Hot Tamales rounded out the top five.

The retailer’s state-by-state breakdown, however, paints a bit of a different picture, with six states each favoring Reese’s Cups, Starburst and Sour Patch Kids. On the other hand, one state in particular seemingly purchased way too many Lemonheads, as far as the rest of the nation was concerned.

A complete list of each state’s preferred Halloween candy — according to Candystore.com — can be found below.

AlabamaStarburst
AlaskaSour Patch Kids
ArizonaHot Tamales
ArkansasJolly Ranchers
CaliforniaReese’s Cups
ColoradoHershey Kisses
ConnecticutAlmond Joy
DelawareSkittles
FloridaReese’s Cups
GeorgiaSwedish Fish
HawaiiHershey’s Mini Bars
IdahoStarburst
IllinoisSour Patch Kids
IndianaStarburst
IowaM&M’s
KansasReese’s Cups
KentuckyReese’s Cups
LouisianaLemonheads
MaineSour Patch Kids
MarylandHershey Kisses
MassachusettsSour Patch Kids
MichiganStarburst
MinnesotaTootsie Pops
Mississippi3 Musketeers
MissouriMilky Way
MontanaDubble Bubble Gum
NebraskaSour Patch Kids
NevadaHershey Kisses
New HampshireM&M’s
New JerseyM&M’s
New MexicoJolly Ranchers
New YorkSour Patch Kids
North CarolinaReese’s Cups
North DakotaHot Tamales
OhioBlow Pops
OklahomaSkittles
OregonM&M’s
PennsylvaniaHershey’s Mini Bars
Rhode IslandTwix
South CarolinaButterfinger
South DakotaStarburst
TennesseeTootsie Pops
TexasStarburst
UtahTootsie Pops
VermontSkittles
VirginiaHot Tamales
Washington, DCM&M’s
WashingtonTootsie Pops
West VirginiaHershey’s Mini Bars
WisconsinButterfinger
WyomingReese’s Cups

In addition, a total of 14 states favored candy corn as their second- or third-most-popular purchase, lending even more credence to the notion that some people indeed eat that stuff.

Additional information on this year’s study, along with an interactive map, can be found at Candystore.com.

