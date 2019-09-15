Eagle Lake neighbors dispose of hazardous materials

WARREN COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – Eagle Lake neighbors got a chance to give away certain items damaged in this year’s historic flooding.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality says giving the items away to the department makes it better on the environment.



Dennis Kelly with the department explained, “We got led acid batteries that will be sent to a led acid battery recycler. We’ve got oils that will be poured off an going to an oil recycler. Paints. Pesticides. Other solvents. Are all collected and sent for proper disposal.”

Kelly added hazardous materials are disposed of improperly, which can cause issues at the landfill.



“Eagle Lake had a very bad situation. In this area alone the water was over 6 ft deep. Well over my head. So the residents need any help they can to get rid of all the old materials and so therefore we are trying to help as best we can. That’s why we are here.”

All items alike are grouped together and distributed for proper disposal.

Anyone looking to dispose items can do so by contact MDEQ at 601-961-5171.