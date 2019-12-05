Early morning fire burns through Carnation St. home

The Jackson Fire Department is investigating after an early Thursday morning fire burns through a home near downtown Jackson.

The fire burned through a home on Carnation Street.

JFD spokesperson Cleotha Sanders says no one was hurt in the fire.

The home’s occupant, Nierra Robinson, tells 12 News the fire started at an electrical outlet, but Sanders says the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

“Smoke was everywhere and the lights was off. I couldn’t see anything. I couldn’t see nothing. My first instinct was to panic, I really didn’t know. I knew I couldn’t go through the front because of the blaze.” Robinson said, “So, I went through the side of my room and I kinda felt my way through the window and kinda fell through. But the heat was so hot. It was hot on both sides of my house. It felt like I was going to burn myself.”

Robinson says she lost everything. The Red Cross will be providing assistance to her and her family.