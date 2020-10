GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) - Holmes Community College suspends football until Friday, Oct. 16 due to "positive COVID-19 tests and a large number of team members falling under the contact tracing protocol", according to the college's athletic page.

Football players will leave the Goodman campus and continue classes in a virtual format. Both the academic and career-technical divisions will reach out to the athletes during this time so they can complete their classwork.