Early morning shooting in Jackson leaves man in critical condition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- We are following breaking news out of Jackson. JPD are investigating a shooting.

12 News Shay O’Connor was live at Jackson Police Headquarters, and tells us the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the man was shot in the abdomen on McFadden Road. According to JPD, the victim was approached by a group of men, as he was exiting his vehicle.

The man is now in critical condition. So far, we have not received word on if anyone has been arrested in connection to the crime. 12 News will continue to keep you updated on this situation.