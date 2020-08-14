Coronavirus Information

Early morning vehicle fire in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Mississippi Department of Transportation reported a vehicle fire on Interstate 20 westbound past Highway 43 in Rankin County.

The incident happened Friday morning at 3:24 a.m. at exit 68 near Pelahatchie and Puckett.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

All lanes are blocked at this time and expect traffic delays.

