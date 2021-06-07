Earth, Wind & Fire to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Red Mountain Entertainment announced Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, June 11, at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

2020 marked a year-long celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary in entertainment. In 2019, their contributions to arts and culture were acknowledged in Washington, D.C., with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.

Earth, Wind & Fire is best known for their hits “Shining Star,” “September,” and “Boogie Wonderland.”