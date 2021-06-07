Earth, Wind & Fire to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

News
Posted: / Updated:

Earth, Wind & Fire (Courtesy: Red Mountain Entertainment)

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Red Mountain Entertainment announced Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, June 11, at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

2020 marked a year-long celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary in entertainment. In 2019, their contributions to arts and culture were acknowledged in Washington, D.C., with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.

Earth, Wind & Fire is best known for their hits “Shining Star,” “September,” and “Boogie Wonderland.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories