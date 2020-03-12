ECCC names new president

DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – East Central Community College has named a new president.

The announcement was made on Tuesday that Brent Gregory will assume the role as the school’s ninth president on July 1st.

He will succeed current president Billy Stewart, who announced his retirement from the college in November after about seven years in the role.

Officials said in a statement that Gregory graduated from the community college in 1996.

He has served as vice president for student services at Southwest Mississippi Community College since 2017 and has also served as the associate vice president for enrollment management at Mississippi Delta Community College.