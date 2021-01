RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to officials with Managing and Training Corporation (MTC), an inmate at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility died on January 16, 2021, at a local hospital.

Roger Green, 67, was admitted to the hospital on December 16, 2020. He was serving a life sentence for sexual battery and 15 years for unlawful touching of a child in Tippah County. Green was sentenced in 2009.

Officials said his cause and manner of death are pending. There was no foul play.