East Old Pearson Road to close for 30 days in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced East Old Pearson Road at U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County will be closed for 30 days.
According to MDOT, crews will start a widening project associated with the U.S. Highway 49 improvement project.
The temporary closure will begin at 8:00 a.m. Monday, July 20. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
