Eastside Elementary School continuing to keep cases low during traditional learning

School bus outside of Eastside Elementary in Clinton on October 2, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s not easy keeping coronavirus at bay, but Eastside Elementary School so far has come pretty close to it, as principal Mandy Taylor explained.

“We’re doing a really good job of keeping cases practically non-existent here at this school,” Taylor said. “I think that’s because we put a lot of time and effort into the little things.

Little things like social distancing and wearing masks.

For a few weeks, they were in a hybrid learning period, now the vast majority is back to traditional learning.

Kinley Brooks is one of those students, her mom Tiffany said that so far this year, the schools have been great about keeping students safe and communicating with parents.

“They’re always letting us know they’re on top of things,” Brooks said. “They’re always keeping us in the know and I feel real comfortable sending my kids to school here.”

Taylor said that her fourth and fifth graders have continuously been supportive and cooperative with one another.

“They’re old enough to help out and to take responsibility and follow instructions and understand the gravity of what’s going on,” Taylor said. “But they’re young enough that they still want to please.”

About one third of the students still in virtual learning are expected to return traditional learning on October 12.

Taylor said every time more students come back, it warms her heart.

“We’ll continue to do what we do in this district, which is be the light,” Taylor said.

