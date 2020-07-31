Eastside Elementary School principal discusses fall 2020 plans

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Principal Mandy Taylor at Eastside Elementary School reflected on the decision the Clinton Public School District made to start the 2020 fall semester off with hybrid learning for elementary students.

Principal Taylor said it was not an easy decision, but they think it was the right one.

“That was not made lightly, or as a knee jerk reaction,” Principal Taylor said. “That is careful deliberation of enlisting the help of healthcare professionals and stakeholders and this really careful consideration.”

Kim Boswell teaches fourth grade and has three children in the district. She said these schools are the safest place for them to learn.

“As all kindergarten moms know you’re very nervous,” Boswell said. “But I feel confident that Clinton Public school district is where they need to be.”

To boost morale and enthusiasm, the district arranged for some fun new masks and decorations to be distributed with their logo on it, and there are 16 hand sanitizer stations scattered throughout the building.

“They’re washable and they’re pretty comfortable,” Principal Taylor explained.

Principal Taylor added that the parents as a whole have been very supportive of their decision and that so far, they have not had a decrease in enrollment.

“We’re in this together,” Principal Taylor said.

While elementary schools are hybrid, all secondary students will attend classes virtually beginning August 13 until the Labor Day break.

