Eaton Aerospace to hold job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eaton Aerospace will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Thursday, July 15. The job fair will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Tougaloo Community Center on Vine Street in Jackson.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

  • Assembly and Test Technician
  • Inspection Technician
  • CMM (Coordinate Measurement Machines) Inspector
  • CNC Machinist
  • Heat Treat Technician
  • Production Technician

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

