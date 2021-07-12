Eaton Aerospace to hold job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eaton Aerospace will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Thursday, July 15. The job fair will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Tougaloo Community Center on Vine Street in Jackson.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

Assembly and Test Technician

Inspection Technician

CMM (Coordinate Measurement Machines) Inspector

CNC Machinist

Heat Treat Technician

Production Technician

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.