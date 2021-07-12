Eaton Aerospace to hold job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eaton Aerospace will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Thursday, July 15. The job fair will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Tougaloo Community Center on Vine Street in Jackson.
Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:
- Assembly and Test Technician
- Inspection Technician
- CMM (Coordinate Measurement Machines) Inspector
- CNC Machinist
- Heat Treat Technician
- Production Technician
Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.