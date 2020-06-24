Economic impact of the Mississippi state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many of Mississippi’s top employers and business organizations are pushing for a change to the state flag, which contains the Confederate battle emblem.

Joe Sanderson, who is the president of Sanderson Farms, said the state flag should be changed. He said he had the same thoughts in 2001. Mississippians voted to keep the current flag that year.

“I think the flag needs to be changed. A good portion of our population, over a third of our population finds it offensive, and I don’t think our flag needs to be divisive. It needs to be unifying,” explained Sanderson.

He believes the Legislature should vote on the design of a new flag.

The Mississippi Economic Council released a poll that showed a majority of Mississippians are in favor of changing the flag.

