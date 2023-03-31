(WGNO) — The men’s Final Four will be played Saturday in Houston.

Are you excited?

Here’s a better question – do you even know who is in it?



the first game is San Diego State against Florida Atlantic – the second is Miami against UConn.



UConn has won four national championships, the other three schools – none.



Compare that to last year, here in New Orleans – Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina and Duke have won 18 national championships.



So, I guess what I am saying is, give me the “blue blood” Final Four anytime. In the NCAA Tournament, the first rounds are about upsets.



But, in the end, I want to see the best.



We had that in New Orleans last year, including a dream semifinal – Coach K’s final game against arch-rival North Carolina.



In the incredible 50-year history of the Superdome, last April was one of its greatest.