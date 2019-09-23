Ed Meek pulls $5 million from Ole Miss

LSU is No. 6 in the 2019 Collegiate Baseball magazine recruiting ranking released on Monday, marking the Tigers’ second Top 10 finish this month. LSU was No. 7 in the Baseball America recruiting poll that was released on September 5.

LSU has finished in the Top 10 of a recruiting survey 12 times in the past 13 years. The Tigers have finished No. 1 in a recruiting ranking in 2007, 2010, 2014 and 2018; No. 3 in 2009; No. 4 in 2012; No. 5 in 2017; No. 6 in 2019; No. 7 in 2011, 2015 and 2016; and No. 10 in 2013.