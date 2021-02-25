Edgar Egbert pleads guilty to shooting at Madison County deputies

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the man accused of kidnapping a person, then attempting to kill six Madison County deputies, pled guilty to all of the charges against him. This comes after a judge ruled Edgar Egbert was mentally competent to stand trial.

Egbert was arrested in September 2019 after a shootout outside Canton. Deputies were responding to reports of a hostage situation at a home. Egbert allegedly kidnapped and tied up a man he believed to be sleeping with his wife.

Investigators said Egbert severely injured Deputy Brad Sullivan during the shooting. Sullivan was hospitalized for three months and faced a near-death experience before recovering.

Egbert was charged with six counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping and one count of attempted fleeing. On Thursday, the kidnapping and attempted fleeing charges were dropped.

The judge sentenced Egbert to six counts of 35 years (210 years) in prison for the attempted murder charges.