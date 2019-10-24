Educating teens on domestic violence in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – When people talk about domestic violence, oftentimes teenagers are left out of the conversation, but Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence is changing that.

Teen Coordinator for MCADV, Princess Hollins, is taking the pledge to educate as many teenagers about the effects of domestic violence in the State of Mississippi.

With this being the digital age, teens are more exposed than ever.

“In this day and age social media and all the access that we have to cell phones and other electronic devices, it is a lot more common and teens aren’t really able to recognize it because it happens so often.”

Hollins explained not too many teens around the state can recognize the signs of domestic violence. She said that’s where the Teen Advisory Council comes in.

The council receives training on domestic violence and then they take the information to the school-house to educate peers around the state.



“They don’t really know what a healthy relationship is. So it’s important to educate them on that because we can’t expect them to identify warning signs and know what an unhealthy relationship is, if they don’t know the other end – what is healthy to begin with.”

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, one in 10 high school students have experienced physical violence in the past year. Hollins wants everyone to know there is help for those who need it.

“You’re not alone. There’s so many other people who have experienced this, who are experiencing this. So just being that person to have the courage to speak up can not only save your life but others as well.”

The teen council will be putting on the 2020 Mississippi Teen Dating Violence Summit in January, with guest speaker and actress April Hernandez, who’s a domestic violence advocate.

If you’re a teen experiencing domestic violence, text “loveis” to 22522 to get help immediately.