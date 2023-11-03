JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) is a recipient of the $100,000 BeyGOOD Foundation Renaissance Scholars Scholarship, founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Ten JSU students will each receive $10,000. Following the announcement of the Renaissance World Tour, Knowles-Carter committed $1 million dollars to support education and impact 10 colleges and universities worldwide to fund 100 students with the $10,000 award.

BeyGOOD was established in 2013 and focuses on economic equity by supporting marginalized and under-resourced programs, committed to serving people through educational scholarships, the advocacy of internships, and access to resources for advancing entrepreneurship and small business sustainability across the country and abroad.

The scholarship seeks to award college students who exhibit outstanding potential, mentorship, and a strong desire to impact society positively and portray academic excellence.

The complete list of Jackson State University’s BeyGOOD Renaissance Scholars includes:

Rishante Cooks

Cameron Esco

Shernica Ferguson

Isaiah Fultz

Georgia Galatas

Anaya Harris

Sir Johnathan Rucker

Deiondria Sanders

Michael A. White, Jr.

Alexandria Williams