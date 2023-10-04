JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) recommended 16 schools for closure or consolidation.

“I do believe that our job is to optimize opportunities and to optimize the resources that we have for educating our scholars and serving families,” said JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene.

The JPS Board of Trustees discussed plans for moving the district forward in the coming years. Greene said a decline in enrollment, facility infrastructure, and staffing a few issues the district has faced over the years.

“Unfortunately, this continues to be a part of our reality where we’ve got to make significant investments in buildings, and at some point, you run out of money. And so, you’ve got to start prioritizing, and you’ve got to think about where is that money best spent,” the superintendent said.

There are currently 465 vacancies across the district.

The following schools were recommended for closure or consolidation:

Obama Elementary

Green Elementary

Oak Forest Elementary

Sykes Elementary

Shirley Elementary

Clausell Elementary

Key Elementary

Dawson Elementary

G.N. Smith Elementary

Wells APAC

Lake Elementary

Raines Elementary

Lester Elementary

Chastain Middle

Whitten Middle

Wingfield High

JPS plans to host at least four community forums across the city to get feedback from residents.

“There’s likely going to be lots of interest in folks who will want to lift their voices up and share their thoughts, concerns or support for the recommendation. And so, we want to make sure that we give folks ample opportunities for that,” said Greene.

The first forum will be held on October 10 at Forest Hill High School at 6:00 p.m.