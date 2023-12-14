HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) recognized eight students who completed requirements for the USM Citizen Scholars distinction.

The Citizen Scholars program recognizes undergraduate students who have made significant contributions to their communities by incorporating service and community engagement into their academic experience. Students who earn 100+ service hours, participate in a community-engaged learning experience, and complete a reflective exit interview are eligible to be recognized as Citizen Scholars.

All of the students recognized graduated this fall or are scheduled to graduate in spring 2024.

Katie Carlisle, a nursing major from Petal, Miss., completed 334 service hours through volunteer work.

Serena Howell, a nursing major from Lucedale, Miss., completed 105 service hours through volunteer work.

Tylan Hunt, a biological science major with emphasis in biomedical sciences and minor in chemistry from Horn Lake, Miss., completed 111 service hours through volunteer work.

Victoria Monnin, an English licensure major from Slidell, La., completed 107 service hours through volunteer work.

Bryan Nevills, a biological sciences major from Southhaven, Miss., completed 103 service hours through volunteer work.

Nuriel Perkins, a biological sciences major from Memphis, Tenn., completed 100 service hours through volunteer work.

Khloe Shafer, an elementary education major from Laurel, Miss., completed 106 service hours through volunteer work.

Camrell Williams, a biological sciences major with minors in chemistry and psychology from Clinton, Miss., completed 100 service hours through volunteer work.