LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bernard Osher Foundation awarded Alcorn State University $1,050,000 to support the Osher Reentry Scholarship Program. The funds are made up of a $50,000 grant and a $1,000,000 endowment gift.

According to university leaders, the funds will support reentry to the university for individuals between 25 and 50-years old. This will expand scholarship offerings from 10 to 20 per year.

“We are appreciative to the Bernard Osher Foundation for its generous gift to Alcorn State,” said Dr. Ontario Wooden, interim president. “We were founded on the principle of providing access to the underserved. This gift will allow us open doors of educational opportunity to students who may have stopped the pursuit of their education due to various life circumstances. I would like to thank the team for their work to secure the grant and endowment.”

Osher Reentry Scholarships will be awarded to undergraduate students who have experienced a gap in their education of five or more years and are pursuing their first bachelor’s degree.