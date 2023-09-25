JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the 2022-23 school year, officials said the number of Mississippi students taking Advanced Placement (AP) exams reached a record high of 12,044 public school students taking 16,983 AP exams. They said there was a record high of 5,860 exams earning a qualifying score.

Compared to 2021-22, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) said the numbers mark a 14.3% increase of students taking AP exams, a 14.8% increase of tests taken and a 5.1% increase of exams with a qualifying score of three or higher.

Hispanic and African-American students achieved the greatest AP gains with the number of Hispanic students earning a qualifying score increasing by 11.5 %, and the number of African-American students achieving a qualifying score increasing by 15.6%.

In the past 10 years, the number of Mississippi students taking AP courses and passing AP exams, which was 5,056 and 2,437 in 2013 respectively, has more than doubled. The 10-year overall past rate trend on AP exams among all Mississippi students has increased from 32.9% in 2013 to 34.5% in 2023.

AP courses are college-level courses offered by high school teachers.

“The MDE is proud to see more and more students statewide taking and achieving qualifying scores on AP exams in Mississippi,” said Dr. Raymond Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “As schools and districts support access to these exams, students will be better prepared to succeed in college.”