JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Callaway High School senior was surprised on Wednesday with a full ride scholarship.

Quintoria Holly, a JROTC cadet, received a four-year scholarship to Alcorn State University. She expressed gratitude for the JROTC and said the skills she’s learned will take her far in college.

“I’m just excited to see where my next steps are in life. It’s going to be at Alcorn State. Well, JROTC has gave me a lot of like improvement skills, like leadership, disciplinary, all of these skills, you know, that I use daily. So, I feel like ROTC in college will give me way more for what I need,” she said.

The scholarship was presented to Holly by U.S. Brigadier General Amanda I. Azubuike.