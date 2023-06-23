JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy announced the enrollment opening for 75 kindergarten and 75 first grade students from the Canton School District and neighboring areas on Thursday.

According to the school, CPSA is Mississippi’s first College Preparatory and STEM charter school. The CPSA news release was shared a day before an enrollment deadline.

Students in the following school districts are eligible to apply for CPSA:

Canton Public School District

Hinds County School District

Holmes Consolidated School District

Jackson Public School District

Leake County School District

Yazoo City Municipal School District

Yazoo County School District

SR1 CPSA offers a curriculum focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics to give students the tools to thrive in the 21st-century workforce. CPSA Provost Kristen Williams is ecstatic about the future of the institution.

“Our vision is to empower students with the skills and confidence needed to excel academically and become future leaders in STEM fields,” Williams said in the press release. “We are committed to providing a nurturing and innovative learning environment for our students.”

The academy is constructing a state-of-the-art permanent building designed to enhance STEM education. In the meantime, temporary facilities ensure uninterrupted access to high-quality education. These facilities provide immersive indoor and outdoor learning experiences that foster creativity, critical thinking, and exploration for upcoming students.

Parents and guardians in the Canton School District and surrounding areas are encouraged to explore this unique educational opportunity for their children. The academy asserts that its tailored curriculum challenges and inspires students, while the dedicated faculty and staff are passionate about cultivating a love for learning.

According to its website, SR1 CPSA opened in 2022 with students in grades K-1 and will add a new grade each year until it serves students in grades K-5. The next application deadline for the 2023-2024 school year is Friday, June 23.

Visit www.sr1cpsa.org or contact 601-206-4544 to learn more about SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy and to enroll your child.