JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vending machines and books typically don’t go together, but it is a match made in heaven at Clinton Park Elementary.

This year, the school ordered an Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machine. It dispenses books similarly to a traditional vending machine. The 650-pound vending machine accepts custom coins that allow students to get books.

The idea to get the vending machine came from school librarian and media specialist Haley Carr. She was researching ways to promote reading at Clinton Park when she saw a school district with the special vending machine. It arrived on the Clinton Park Elementary campus in April.

“From the moment we set up the vending machine, the kids started asking questions immediately,” Carr said to WJTV 12 News.

The subsequent trial run of the book vending machine in May was very successful. Robert Chapman, Public Information Officer and Director of Communications for Clinton Public School district believes that the vending machine’s broad appeal to students contributed to that.

“There are students who struggle to grasp some of the concepts, and so when they can see the different levels of books in the vending machine, they realize that the vending machine is for everybody,” Chapman said.

Kids at Clinton Park can earn tokens to get books through several methods:

Clinton Park Elementary’s accelerated reading program

Good behavior recognition from their teachers

Sight words that kindergarteners learn

Chapman believes the offering helps to set Clinton Public School District apart.

“It gives these first arrows something very different than can be found at any other school, not just in the local area, but across the state as well,” Chapman said to WJTV 12 News.

Carr is ecstatic about how the vending machine encouraged Clinton Park students to read more. She hopes that the school district expands Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machine to every school in the district.

“I would love it if it could go on and the kids have a vending machine each year as they grow,” Carr said.

The 2023-2024 school year starts in late July. Students with last names beginning with the letter A-K will attend on July 24. Students with last names starting with L-Z will follow on July 25. All Clinton Park Elementary students will attend school starting on Wednesday, July 26.