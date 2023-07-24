CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students in the Clinton Public School District returned to class on a modified schedule on Monday, July 24.

As family members dropped off their students, the anticipation for the new school year was present.

“I’m really excited. You know, I went here, and I really enjoyed my experience here, and I’m just glad to see my little brother making his way through high school, and, you know, getting to be an adult and being, you know, a man,” said Nicholas Davis.

For some Clinton High School seniors, they’re excited and sad about the beginning of the end.

“I’m excited, but I’m kind of like, it’s like a bittersweet moment, because it’s going to be my last year at Clinton High School,” said Salacia Lewis, a senior.

“I’m part of the Clinton marching band here. I play clarinet, and as a senior, I going to miss my band directors. I’m going to miss the teachers that I’ve already had. But overall, I’m pretty excited for today,” said Terrtiana Bonslater, a senior.

The Clinton School District is using a modified schedule with an extended academic school year.