LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) approved changes in the interim leadership of Alcorn State University during their meeting on Thursday, June 29 in Jackson.

Dr. Tracy Cook, who currently serves as vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, will begin serving as interim president on July 8, 2023.

Cook replaces Dr. Ontario S. Wooden, who is leaving the university to focus on his family.

Trustee Dr. Alfred McNair, Board President, said, “We appreciate Dr. Wooden’s leadership and his three years of service to Alcorn State University. We wish Dr. Wooden and his family well in their future endeavors.”

Cook returned to Alcorn State University in 2015 as chief of staff. In 2018, he was appointed interim vice president for Student Affairs. After successfully serving in the interim role, he was promoted to vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management in 2019.

Cook holds a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics, and master’s degrees in Agronomy and Educational Administration and Supervision from Alcorn State University. He earned a doctorate and specialist degree in Educational Leadership from William Carey University.