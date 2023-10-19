CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta State University’s (DSU) Student Success Center was awarded a $2.2 million grant over the next five years.

The grant, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Education, will fund Destination Graduation, a program to help current undergraduate and graduate students overcome barriers to continued enrollment and persist to graduation.

“I want to thank the staff of the Student Success Center for their hard work and dedication in obtaining this grant, which will directly translate into increased opportunities for our students. This kind of initiative and commitment to Delta State is the type of thing that assures me we are positioned to make great strides forward in the coming years,” said DSU President Dr. Dan Ennis.

Activity objectives for Destination Graduation aimed at increasing retention and reducing stop-out (withdrawing temporarily) include student support services such as summer bridge, supplemental instruction, tutoring, and increasing access and awareness of financial aid opportunities for Delta State students.