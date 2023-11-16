DECATUR Miss.(WJTV) – East Central Community College (ECCC) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for a Preferred Candidate Program in collaboration with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).

“East Central Community College is thrilled about this collaboration with the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Based on studies and other community colleges in Mississippi with this program, completion of a college degree significantly enhances the knowledge and skills of officers across various domains. We are excited to be part of this program in central Mississippi,” said Dr. Brent Gregory, president of ECCC.

Under the terms of the agreement, enrolled individuals can pursue either an A.A. or A.A.S. degree in ECCC’s Criminal Justice program. They will have the opportunity to engage with an MHP recruiter and apply for the MHP Preferred Candidate Program, allowing them to receive preferred candidacy when applying to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

To successfully graduate from the MHP Preferred Candidate Program, official ssaid students must complete two or more semesters of the MHP Candidates on Rapid Entry curriculum, obtain an associate’s degree from ECCC, fulfill the C.O.R.E. Patrol School PT requirements, and undergo an MHP application and background check.

This agreement is effective for 2024 and automatically renewable for successive 12-month periods.