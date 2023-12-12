FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, a large donation was given to Mississippi educators to help students in need.

Academy Sports + Outdoors provided a $3,000 donation to Rankin County educators.

Educators from Florence Middle School, McLaurin High School and Pisgah High School shopped for their students. They were able to purchase loads of holiday wish list items, including shoes, sports gear and more.

“This is our second year with Rankin County Schools to donate some money to the local kids, and we bring in the schools to have them come in and shop for the kids, you know, just for an extra holiday cheer through Academy Sports,” said Brant Mitchell, store director.

“Our students enjoy coming to our schools. They enjoy being with us each week, so I’m glad that we can extend into their break and support them and help provide for their Christmas, said Bo Hust, assistant principal at McLaurin High School.