JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fall enrollment for 2023 has increased at Mississippi’s public universities when compared to Fall 2022.

According to the Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL), Fall enrollment for 2023 is 77,074 for the system, compared to 75,739 students enrolled in Fall 2022, representing a 1.8% increase.

“Our students recognize that a university education continues to be a good investment for their future,” said Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education. “In these challenging economic times, it is encouraging to see more students pursuing an education that will pay dividends throughout their careers and build a strong workforce to fuel our economy.”

Figures are unduplicated and count students one time regardless of on-campus and off-campus enrollment. Figures are based on enrollment as of November 1, 2023, for the fall term.

Total Student Enrollment, Fall 2022 and Fall 2023    
      
InstitutionFall 2022Fall 2023 Number ChangePercent Change
      
Alcorn State University2,9332,894 -39-1.3%
Delta State University2,5562,716 1606.3%
Jackson State University6,9066,564 -342-5.0%
Mississippi State University22,64922,657 80.0%
Mississippi University for Women2,3392,227 -112-4.8%
Mississippi Valley State University1,8792,196 31716.9%
University of Mississippi22,95124,710 17597.7%
University of Mississippi19,86921,596 17278.7%
University of Mississippi Medical Center3,0823,114 321.0%
University of Southern Mississippi13,52613,110 -416-3.1%
      
System Total:75,73977,074 13351.8%
Source: Institutional Research Offices, November 2, 2023