JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fall enrollment for 2023 has increased at Mississippi’s public universities when compared to Fall 2022.

According to the Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL), Fall enrollment for 2023 is 77,074 for the system, compared to 75,739 students enrolled in Fall 2022, representing a 1.8% increase.

“Our students recognize that a university education continues to be a good investment for their future,” said Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education. “In these challenging economic times, it is encouraging to see more students pursuing an education that will pay dividends throughout their careers and build a strong workforce to fuel our economy.”

Figures are unduplicated and count students one time regardless of on-campus and off-campus enrollment. Figures are based on enrollment as of November 1, 2023, for the fall term.

Total Student Enrollment, Fall 2022 and Fall 2023 Institution Fall 2022 Fall 2023 Number Change Percent Change Alcorn State University 2,933 2,894 -39 -1.3% Delta State University 2,556 2,716 160 6.3% Jackson State University 6,906 6,564 -342 -5.0% Mississippi State University 22,649 22,657 8 0.0% Mississippi University for Women 2,339 2,227 -112 -4.8% Mississippi Valley State University 1,879 2,196 317 16.9% University of Mississippi 22,951 24,710 1759 7.7% University of Mississippi 19,869 21,596 1727 8.7% University of Mississippi Medical Center 3,082 3,114 32 1.0% University of Southern Mississippi 13,526 13,110 -416 -3.1% System Total: 75,739 77,074 1335 1.8% Source : Institutional Research Offices, November 2, 2023