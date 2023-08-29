HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will receive support for the growth of its Allied Health and Nursing programs on the Forrest County campus.

The Forrest County Board of Supervisors allocated $2.6 million over 15 years to assist with the $11 million needed for renovations and expansions.

“This is a tremendous moment for our institution as well as our community,” said PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood. “Thanks to the consistent support and dedication from our Forrest County Board of Supervisors, Pearl River will continue to grow our enrollment and commitment to excellence in providing top-notch healthcare workers for our local community for years to come.”

To help with healthcare shortages, the community college has expanded Practical Nursing, Surgical Technology, Physical Therapy Assistant, and Radiology Technology. In 2022, the campus saw the addition of Associate Degree Nursing and Diagnostic Medical Sonography programs. This year, the college has added Advanced Emergency Medical Training and Paramedic and aims to expand the Associate Degree Nursing program to 200 students.

As a result of these expansions and additions, PRCC will add a new Allied Health and Nursing building, renovate spaces to accommodate the new EMT/Paramedic program, and prepare space for the movement of other programs to facilitate usage of the newly built simulation lab.

“The Forrest County Board of Supervisors is so proud to be a part of the advancements in health care technologies and education at the Forrest County Campus,” said David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors. “With this additional funding provided by the taxpayers of Forrest County through the Board of Supervisors, we will see approximately $11M of expansion, remodeling, and state-of-the-art teaching equipment for up to 200 nursing students at the PRCC Forrest County Campus. This will serve as a wonderful tool to help all healthcare institutions get their nursing shortages taken care of along with all the other healthcare services they provide.”