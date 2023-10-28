JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Goodwill of Mississippi announced the launch of its BookWorks Reading Program at the Richard Brandon Head Start Center in Jackson.

The program falls in line with Goodwill’s commitment to early childhood education and community engagement. The BookWorks program continues this mission by fostering a love of reading in preschoolers by sharing with them the joy of storytelling.

Goodwill volunteers will read and interact with children, promoting early literacy skills and enhancing their educational journeys. Every child will also receive a book at the end of each reading to start their library at home.

For leaders like Goodwill of Mississippi CEO Brad Steffani, the program furthers Goodwill’s aim to positively impact communities.

“The BookWorks Reading Program aligns perfectly with our mission, and we’re thrilled to bring the joy of reading to the young minds at the Richard Brandon Head Start Center,” Steffani said.

Goodwill Industries of Mississippi is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving 59 counties in Middle Mississippi. It uses donated goods to generate funds to create jobs and supportive services for Mississippians. For more information, please visit goodwillms.org.