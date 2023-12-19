CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians held a groundbreaking for the new Choctaw Central Middle/High School campus on Monday, December 18, 2023.

The new campus will be located on a 35-acre site of Tribal land near South Oswald Road and Highway 16 West in Choctaw.

“The need for a new campus for our middle and high schools has been discussed for two decades,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “In that time the Justice Complex was built in 2007, and a new Choctaw Health Center in 2015, both built to accommodate our growing population. Now, it is great to finally meet the educational needs of our Choctaw Tribal Schools, Choctaw Central High and Middle School students. Today, we celebrate the build of this state-of the-art campus for our students to learn and grow in the safest and best possible environment.”

The new campus can accommodate up to 1,200 students and will include a two-story building that will house the middle and high school.

The project is expected to be completed in the 2026-2027 school year. This project is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).