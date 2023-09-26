JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Now in its fourth year, the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship will provide a full-ride scholarship to one incoming creative writing major and additional scholarships to other Belhaven University applicants.

Thomas is the author of New York Times best-selling novels On the Come Up, The Hate U Give, Concrete Rose, and Nic Blake and the Remarkables.

“Seeing the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship have a major impact on the lives of young writers has truly been a blessing, and I’m honored to see so much talent finding its way to Belhaven as a result of the scholarship,” said Thomas.

Belhaven will award one incoming freshman a full-ride scholarship, which will cover tuition, room and board at the University for four years. Other applicants may receive scholarships as part of the program.

Scholarship applications are due November 16, 2023, and the winner will be selected on December 15, 2023. Interested students can visit gobelhaven.com/angie to learn more about the requirements and apply.