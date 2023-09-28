JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board Search Committee met on Thursday to continue to search for Jackson State University’s (JSU) next president.

Since 2018, JSU has had seven different presidents with some wrapped up in controversy and legal trouble.

One Jackson State alumna hopes the IHL will choose a candidate who has a long-term vision and brings stability to the university.

“I look for a president who comes, first of all, with a workable plan that has already decided what I would love to see this school be 10 years from now. I don’t want to see us get a president and then the next two years we’re looking for a president again. I want somebody who’s going to be stable and who has some respect about themselves, first of all, because respect earns respect,” said Lucille Green, a JSU alumna.

No decision has been reached, and the candidates have remained confidential. The IHL will reconvene on Friday, September 29 at 8:30 a.m.