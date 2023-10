JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, October 10 at 8:30 a.m.

They will discuss a personnel matter concerning the search for the next president of Jackson State University (JSU).

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, October 10. (WJTV)

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, October 10. (WJTV)

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, October 10. (WJTV)

The board voted to go into executive session in accordance with the Open Meetings Act.