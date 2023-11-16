JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) named Dr. Marcus Thompson as the 13th president of Jackson State University (JSU).

Thompson currently serves as deputy commissioner and chief administrative officer of the IHL.

“The Board selected a leader who knows the unique historic importance of the university who will articulate a bold vision for the future and will be indefatigable in the pursuit of excellence for Jackson State University,” said Trustee Dr. Steven Cunningham, chair of the Board Search Committee.

Thompson will replace interim JSU President Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony. She was named the interim president after Thomas Hudson resigned.

“I’m very honored to be named President of Jackson State University because I believe in its mission, purpose and most of all, the outstanding faculty, staff, alumni and students who embody our school’s motto of challenging minds, changing lives,” said Thompson. “I look forward to working closely with all of them to develop a consensus about strategic goals and objectives we can achieve by working together.”

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) named Dr. Marcus Thompson as the 13th president of Jackson State University (JSU). (Courtesy: IHL)

Thompson is a former educator and administrator, serving private schools and public schools in the Jackson Public School District (JPS) and the Copiah County School District.

According to the IHL, Thompson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and Spanish and a Master’s degree in Education from Mississippi College. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree from JSU in urban higher education.

Thompson’s appointment as the next JSU president will be effective November 27, 2023.