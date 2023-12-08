JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) held its 2023 fall commencement on Friday, December 8.

Family and friends gathered in the Athletic Assembly Center to watch their loved ones cross the stage. Hundreds of students received their degrees on Friday.

This year’s keynote speaker was Sophia Marshall, an award-winning communication strategist.

“Become a problem solver. Who cares about the details of the job description? Because by the time you get the job, the leader will have forgotten what they wrote, because that is the bare minimum of what’s expected from you and any role that you say. Make it your mission to understand the greatest challenges of your team, your leader and the business, and align your work with fixing before they ask it. Watch your value increase tenfold,” Marshall told the graduates.