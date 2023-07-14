JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) hosted its 9th annual Day of Giving event Friday.

The virtual program’s theme is “B.E.T. on JSU,” meaning “Black Excellence at Thee.” JSU said in a press release that this year’s show will feature several surprise celebrity guest appearances.

Last year’s event exceeded the university’s $600,000 fundraising aim. JSU is looking to do that again this year with its $650,000 goal. According to Acting President Elayne H. Anthony, money raised at the event will enrich her students’ lives.

“We are calling on all our supporters to join in the Day of Giving spirit and help contribute to the continued success of our students and the elevation of JSU,” Anthony said.

The Division of Institutional Advancement began the Day of Giving over nine years ago. The event allows JSU alums, employees, parents, students, friends, and the community to rally and give back to the university. For Gwen Caples, interim vice president of the Division of Institutional Advancement, it enables donors to contribute specifically to the programs and causes that speak to them.

“We are always moved by the generosity displayed for our annual Day of Giving. The financial gifts we receive help increase our visibility as an institution and are a testament to our impact in the community,” Caples said.

The Day of Giving is a multi-collaborative effort drawing on the talents of the Division of Institutional Advancement, University Marketing and Communications, Alumni and Constituency Relations, faculty, staff and students.

JSU’s Day of Giving event started with a virtual Day Party at noon on Friday, hosted by DJ Unpredictable. The B.E.T. on JSU video presentation begins at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and JSUTV.

If you would like to donate, #Give2JSU at fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/GIVE2JSU.