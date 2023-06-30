JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) will receive a $1 million gift from NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley’s Foundation.

Officials said the first $100,000 annual installment of the unrestricted gift will be used to support several projects at the university.

“We are grateful to Mr. Charles Barkley for making this generous investment into Jackson State University,” said JSU Acting President Elayne Hayes-Anthony, Ph.D. “It is transformative to have leaders, like Mr. Barkley, recognize the important work we’re doing and decide to sow into our mission to prepare students for the global workforce. This is a fantastic way to close out the fiscal year, and his pledge of $100,000 annually for the next ten years will provide a continuous resource to support institutional priorities at a greater level and to further carry out our strategic plan to elevate this great institution.”