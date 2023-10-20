JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Division of Academic Affairs received five new grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Education.

The five grants, totaling more than $7 million, are designed to elevate academic outcomes in school-age children in surrounding school systems through collaborative partnerships.

The Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math & Science grants target students in high schools in Jackson Public Schools (JPS) and Mississippi Achievement School District who are interested in pursuing postsecondary education.

High school students who participate in the program will have opportunities for intensive math and science training in the summer; year-round tutoring, counseling and advisement; exposure to university faculty members who do research in mathematics and the sciences; computer training; financial literacy counseling, and research experiences under the guidance of faculty members or graduate students.

The fifth grant, funded by the Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs, is designed to improve language, literacy, and reading outcomes for school-age children with disabilities through the implementation of a high-quality personnel preparation program that provides specialized training in language and literacy to graduate students.