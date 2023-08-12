JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students are returning to college campuses in Mississippi with the new academic year about to start.

New students and their families flooded onto Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus for move in day on Saturday, August 12. For many, this signifies the start of a new chapter.

“I’m coming from a PWI campus. I’m just really excited to, you know, be with the culture and experience new things on the different sororities and fraternities. Oh, the food especially. Can’t wait to have that and to be out on the plaza, meet the people on the campus. Just, just the experience. I’m just so excited,” said Jamiya Johnson, a transfer student.

Families from all over the country traveled to Jackson to help start their loved ones’ collegiate career. Traveling all the way from Texas, one family noted that even though JSU wasn’t her godson’s first choice, it was the university that won his heart.

“Shout out to the Jackson State folks, because he was going to DePaul. He got the presidential scholarship to go to DePaul in Chicago. But they talked to him, and they and I have been talking to him about going to an HBCU, because I’m a Southern University alum myself,” said Lisa Marshall, who helped her godson move in on Saturday.

Jackson State leaders said the university is all about creating positive experiences and setting their students up for success, so they can create impactful changes in their community.

The first day of class will be Monday, August 21.