JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jim Hill student received more than $1.4 million in scholarships, only three months into her senior year.

School teachers, administrators and classmates gathered on Thursday, October 12 to honor Dana Bolden for receiving the scholarship offers.

Bolden said she has a 3.8 GPA and plans to major in biology.

“A lot of students only look at Mississippi schools. And I feel like if you only limit yourself to schools in the state or where you’re from, then you’re not going to reach the full potential that you can reach. And don’t just apply for three or four schools. Apply to all of them. I applied to 60 schools and got accepted into 34 so far, and I have a lot more coming,” she said.

Administrators said this is a very unique achievement for a high school student to receive such a large amount so early into the school year.