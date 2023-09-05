JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) directed the Jackson Public School District (JPS) to conduct an internal investigation into 2023 MAAP testing irregularities.

As a result of the findings, JPS leaders said the district took personnel actions with 43 staff members, including terminations, suspensions and letters of reprimand. The findings were submitted to the MDE for further review and consideration.

Because additional personnel actions may be taken by the MDE, JPS officials said this matter is considered ongoing.

In August 2023, the district revealed the seven schools where testing irregularities were reported.

According to JPS, the following four schools had isolated incidents of test irregularities, in a specific grade-level, classroom, and/or subject area:

Marshall Elementary

Dawson Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Lanier High

JPS officials said the following three schools are where the testing irregularities are more pronounced, that is multiple grade-level and subject areas:

Peeples Middle

Lester Elementary

McLeod Elementary

“We are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability in our school district. To help ensure testing security in the future, additional test administration measures will be employed, along with increased training and monitoring in the impacted schools. Additional information related to class changes and/or school operations will be shared directly with the affected school communities,” JPS officials said in a statement.