JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) held a community equity meeting on Monday, October 30 at Callaway High School.

Parents, students and staff attended the meeting to discuss the possibility of school closures or consolidations within the district.

JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene said the meetings play a key role in the future of the district.

“Lots of questions that people are asking, the questions, trying to understand the why behind the proposed optimization plan. But also, have you considered this or have you considered that? And so it’s good for us to hear,” said Greene.

The JPS Board of Trustees is considering closing or consolidating 16 schools in the district.

Greene said the proposed closures are not performance-based but are due to a decline in enrollment, facility infrastructure issues and staffing issues.

The superintendent said JPS has lost more than 9,500 students since the 2015-16 school year, and there are more than 400 staffing vacancies. He added that closing or consolidating those schools could save more than $17 million per year and more than $174 million in renovation costs.

JPS will host more meetings on November 6 and November 14.