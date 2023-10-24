JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) held another public hearing about testing irregularities found in several schools.

When JPS leaders were notified about the testing issues, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) gave them 15 days to report back their findings.

Peeples Middle School was the main topic of the hearing on Monday, October 23. Deputy Superintendent Michael Cormack, Jr., explained district officials are still getting to the bottom of a lot of their findings.

One of the irregularities had to do with a seating chart for use in testing at Peeples. There were at least 79 students unaccounted for in the chart at the middle school.

The district’s investigation led to JPS terminating or disciplining more than 40 employees.