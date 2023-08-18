JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) revealed the seven schools where testing irregularities were reported.

On Thursday, JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene said the district was notified by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) on Monday, August 14 about the testing irregularities at the seven schools.

According to JPS, the following four schools that have isolated incidents of test irregularities, in a specific grade-level, classroom, and/or subject area:

Marshall Elementary

Dawson Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Lanier High

JPS officials said the following three schools are where the testing irregularities are more pronounced, that is multiple grade-level and subject areas:

Peeples Middle

Lester Elementary

McLeod Elementary

“In the notification from the Mississippi Department of Education, we were directed to conduct an internal investigation to better understand what occurred in those schools. And we were given 15 days, 15 working days to present back to the Mississippi Department of Education our findings. The testing irregularities were identified by Cavan, Inc. That’s a system that MDE uses to help to ensure the assessment results are valid and reliable. And based on the forensic data in the report, there were some abnormalities and some anomalies pointed out,” Greene explained.

The superintendent said the leaders at the seven schools have been placed on administrative leave. He said the issue is not district-wide.